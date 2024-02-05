The tragedy with a closed shelter in Kyiv: the preventive measure against the security guard was automatically lifted

The measure of restraint in the form of house arrest cannot exceed 6 months, so it was automatically lifted after the expiration of the court order against Vadym Moshkin, a medical facility security guard who is accused in the case of the tragedy in Kyiv, when two women and a child were killed by rocket fragments due to a closed shelter. This was reported to UNN by the spokesperson for the Prosecutor General's Office, Nadiya Maksymets.

"The measure of restraint in the form of house arrest cannot exceed 6 months, so it was automatically lifted after the expiration of the court order. In addition, the indictment against the security guard is already being considered in court, and the stage of examination of the written evidence of the prosecution is underway. Therefore, there is no question of any change in the charges, as some media outlets report," Maksymets said.

Maksymets noted that the prosecutor supports the charges against the defendant in full.

She also added that the preventive measure was lifted a few weeks ago.

During the rocket attack on Kyiv on the night of June 1, people in the Desnianskyi district of the capital were unable to get to a medical facility. As a result of the fall of the rocket fragments, three people (including one child) were killed and stranded on the street.

The Kyiv police initiated two criminal proceedings over these facts: under Part 2 of Article 367 - negligence in office and under Part 3 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code - leaving in danger. Four people were detained.

The guard of the medical institution was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - leaving in danger, which led to death.

In total, four people were notified of suspicion. Among them are the director of the medical institution, his deputy, and the deputy head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration - under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - official negligence that caused grave consequences.