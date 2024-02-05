The tragedy with a closed shelter in Kyiv: the preventive measure against the security guard was automatically lifted

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102090 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128872 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129975 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171464 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169355 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275674 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177848 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167015 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148721 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244361 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101702 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 86293 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 82904 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 95215 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 35847 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275674 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244361 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229576 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255027 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240911 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 4274 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128872 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103739 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103868 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120172 views
The tragedy with a closed shelter in Kyiv: the preventive measure against the security guard was automatically lifted

Kyiv

 • 35320 views

The measure of restraint in the form of house arrest against the security guard accused in the case of the tragedy in Kyiv, when two women and a child were killed by rocket fragments, was automatically canceled after 6 months, as required by law.

The measure of restraint in the form of house arrest cannot exceed 6 months, so it was automatically lifted after the expiration of the court order against Vadym Moshkin, a medical facility security guard who is accused in the case of the tragedy in Kyiv, when two women and a child were killed by rocket fragments due to a closed shelter. This was reported to UNN by the spokesperson for the Prosecutor General's Office, Nadiya Maksymets.

"The measure of restraint in the form of house arrest cannot exceed 6 months, so it was automatically lifted after the expiration of the court order. In addition, the indictment against the security guard is already being considered in court, and the stage of examination of the written evidence of the prosecution is underway. Therefore, there is no question of any change in the charges, as some media outlets report," Maksymets said.

Maksymets noted that the prosecutor supports the charges against the defendant in full.

She also added that the preventive measure was lifted a few weeks ago.

Addendum

During the rocket attack on Kyiv on the night of June 1, people in the Desnianskyi district of the capital were unable to get to a medical facility. As a result of the fall of the rocket fragments, three people (including one child) were killed and stranded on the street.

The Kyiv police initiated two criminal proceedings over these facts: under Part 2 of Article 367 - negligence in office and under Part 3 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code - leaving in danger. Four people were detained.

The guard of the medical institution was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - leaving in danger, which led to death.

In total, four people were notified of suspicion. Among them are the director of the medical institution, his deputy, and the deputy head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration - under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - official negligence that caused grave consequences.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

KyivHealthCrimes and emergencies
kyivKyiv

