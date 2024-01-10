ukenru
The Supreme Court will appeal the decision to reinstate Russian citizen Bohdan Lviv as a judge

The Supreme Court will appeal the decision to reinstate Russian citizen Bohdan Lviv as a judge

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28658 views

The Supreme Court will appeal the decision to reinstate judge Bohdan Lviv, who has Russian citizenship.

The Supreme Court plans to appeal the decision of the Kyiv District Court of Appeal, which reinstated Bohdan Lviv, a judge of the Supreme Court who has Russian citizenship, in the appellate instance. This was reported by the press service of the Supreme Court, according to UNN.

Details

"The Supreme Court, disagreeing with the decision of the KDAC, will appeal it on appeal," the statement said.

The court notes that the Kyiv District Court of Appeal partially upheld Bohdan Lviv's administrative claim and canceled the order of the Chief Justice to remove him from the Supreme Court staff.

The court also ordered the judge to be enrolled in the staff of the Supreme Court in the Commercial Court of Cassation and to pay him his average salary for the period of forced absenteeism.

Recall

Today, on January 10, the Kyiv District Administrative Court granted the claim of Bohdan Lviv, former head of the Commercial Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court, to reinstate him as a judge.

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine confirmed that Bohdan Lviv, the head of the Economic Court of Cassation of the Supreme Court of Ukraine, has Russian citizenship.

Bohdan Lviv was elected deputy chairman of the new Supreme Court in 2017.

On September 15, 2022, an investigation was published, according to which Lviv has had a passport of a Russian citizen since 1999 and an individual tax number in the official register of the federal tax service of the Russian Federation since 2010.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

