The President's spokesman explained Zelenskyy's statement about the front: It was not a "stalemate"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not declare a "stalemate" at the front, said the President's spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov, UNN reports.

In an interview with the Italian TV channel RAI, the President of Ukraine did not talk about the alleged "stalemate" at the front. Speaking about the outcome of the summer operations, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the maritime part of them had yielded positive results: Ukraine was able to restore an independent "grain corridor," but the land part of the operations ended in stagnation. This refers specifically to counteroffensives in the south - Nikiforov wrote on social media.

He noted that this does not give the right to describe the situation at the front as a "stalemate".

Context

A number of media outlets misinterpreted the President's words in an interview with an Italian TV channel and wrote that a "stalemate" had developed on the frontline with the ground operation

Addendum

President Zelenskiy said that although Russia currently occupies about 26% of Ukraine's territory , Ukraine has managed to stop further advance of Russian troops.