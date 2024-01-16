The Parliament supported the establishment of criminal liability for unauthorized copying of information from public registers

The Verkhovna Rada has supported as a basis a draft law that establishes criminal liability for unauthorized interference, sale or dissemination of information from public electronic registers. UNN reports this with reference to the card of the document published on the Rada's website.

Details

The Parliament voted in favor of the draft law No. 10242 on amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine to establish criminal liability for unauthorized interference, sale or dissemination of information processed in public electronic registers during martial law.

The draft law proposes to establish a penalty for this in the form of imprisonment for 10 to 15 years and the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

Rada fails to pass bill on fines for curfew violations