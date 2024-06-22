The number of wounded due to russian strikes on Kharkiv increased to 54 - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
It is reported that 54 people were injured in Kharkiv after the russian army attacked the city several times, which led to death and destruction.
The number of victims in Kharkiv has increased. Therefore, it is now known about 54 people. This is reported by the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.
The number of victims in Kharkiv increased to 54
Recall
The enemy army hit the city of Kharkiv four times, as a result of which there are dead and wounded.
Number of wounded in Kharkiv after Russian attack increased to 52 - prosecutor's office22.06.24, 20:56 • 25297 views