The number of wounded due to russian strikes on Kharkiv increased to 54 - RMA

The number of victims in Kharkiv has increased. Therefore, it is now known about 54 people. This is reported by the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

The enemy army hit the city of Kharkiv four times, as a result of which there are dead and wounded.

