The number of debts for traffic fines has increased, 83% of debtors are men

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 46847 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 89982 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 115365 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 107182 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150258 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120316 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 136000 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134012 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127719 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124691 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 27507 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 36611 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120105 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 49916 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 40551 views
Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 115365 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120105 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 150258 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193380 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193725 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123783 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125935 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155626 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136052 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143505 views
Actual
The number of debts for traffic fines has increased, 83% of debtors are men

The number of debts for traffic fines has increased, 83% of debtors are men

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20682 views

In Ukraine, 735,384 proceedings were recorded for unpaid traffic fines last year. Among the offenders, 83% are men, but the number of female offenders is growing.

The number of debts for unpaid traffic fines in Ukraine has grown significantly, reaching 735,384 new proceedings last year. Most offenders are men, accounting for 83% of the total number of debtors, but the share of women among the penalty payers is gradually increasing. This was reported by Opendatabot, UNN

The largest number of debts was recorded in Dnipropetrovska oblast and Kyiv. Of the 735 thousand overdue fines for traffic violations issued last year, 37% were never paid. In total, the register contains 1.8 million fines as of the end of last year

- the statement said.

The number of proceedings over unpaid traffic fines continues to grow. Last year, there were 33% more of them, and 2.4 times more compared to the period before the start of the full-scale war.

Men make up 83% of debtors for traffic fines. Almost half of the new proceedings in 2024 concerned men aged 25 to 45. However, the share of women among violators is also gradually increasing: while in 2021 there were only 9% of them, now there are 17%. At the same time, without data on the total number of drivers in Ukraine, it is difficult to determine whether men or women violate the rules more often.

Image

Debt for fines by region:

- 10.4% of all debts for unpaid fines were recorded in Dnipropetrovs'k region.

- Almost the same number of proceedings (10.3%) were opened in Kyiv.

- Odesa region closes the top three with 7.8%.

Over the past year, all regions except Kharkiv (-2%) recorded an increase in traffic violations.

Ternopil region showed the largest increase (+81%). In Ivano-Frankivsk region, the increase was 60%, and in Zakarpattia region - 57%.

Image

In general, overdue and unpaid fines have increased 3 times compared to 2021. The largest increase was recorded in Zakarpattia region - 5 times. In Odesa and Ternopil regions, the increase was almost 4 times. At the same time, there has been a decrease in proceedings in Luhansk (-89.7%), Donetsk (-30.4%), and Kherson (-27.2%) regions.

“It is worth noting that reliable data from the temporarily occupied territories and close to hostilities does not exist,” the statement added.

Recall

In Kyiv, a drunk driver caused a triple accident on the road. He collided with a minibus and a car lift, and there is a victim. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising

The number of debts for traffic fines has increased, 83% of debtors are men | УНН