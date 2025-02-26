The number of debts for traffic fines has increased, 83% of debtors are men

The number of debts for unpaid traffic fines in Ukraine has grown significantly, reaching 735,384 new proceedings last year. Most offenders are men, accounting for 83% of the total number of debtors, but the share of women among the penalty payers is gradually increasing. This was reported by Opendatabot, UNN.

The largest number of debts was recorded in Dnipropetrovska oblast and Kyiv. Of the 735 thousand overdue fines for traffic violations issued last year, 37% were never paid. In total, the register contains 1.8 million fines as of the end of last year - the statement said.

The number of proceedings over unpaid traffic fines continues to grow. Last year, there were 33% more of them, and 2.4 times more compared to the period before the start of the full-scale war.

Men make up 83% of debtors for traffic fines. Almost half of the new proceedings in 2024 concerned men aged 25 to 45. However, the share of women among violators is also gradually increasing: while in 2021 there were only 9% of them, now there are 17%. At the same time, without data on the total number of drivers in Ukraine, it is difficult to determine whether men or women violate the rules more often.

Debt for fines by region:

- 10.4% of all debts for unpaid fines were recorded in Dnipropetrovs'k region.

- Almost the same number of proceedings (10.3%) were opened in Kyiv.

- Odesa region closes the top three with 7.8%.

Over the past year, all regions except Kharkiv (-2%) recorded an increase in traffic violations.

Ternopil region showed the largest increase (+81%). In Ivano-Frankivsk region, the increase was 60%, and in Zakarpattia region - 57%.

In general, overdue and unpaid fines have increased 3 times compared to 2021. The largest increase was recorded in Zakarpattia region - 5 times. In Odesa and Ternopil regions, the increase was almost 4 times. At the same time, there has been a decrease in proceedings in Luhansk (-89.7%), Donetsk (-30.4%), and Kherson (-27.2%) regions.

“It is worth noting that reliable data from the temporarily occupied territories and close to hostilities does not exist,” the statement added.

