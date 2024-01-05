The Ministry of Social Policy told what will be included in the updated "Baby Package"

The composition of the Baby Box has been revised taking into account the wishes of parents and the opinions of experts. The contents of the updated baby box were announced by the press service of the Ministry of Social Policy, UNN reports .

The composition of the "baby package" is reviewed every 4 years.

The agency noted that this is done taking into account the expert opinion of not only employees of the Ministry of Social Policy, but also specialists from other ministries, with the involvement of parents of infants and representatives of UNICEF.

Based on the results of the discussions and focus group studies, the content of the Baby Package is being adjusted to take into account the wishes of parents and their vision of what items and means are not only necessary, but also more convenient and of higher quality. Taking into account the results of such consultations, the Ministry of Social Policy is conducting further negotiations with manufacturers and suppliers. - spoke about the review procedure at the Ministry of Social Policy.

A meeting to revise the content of the Ukrainian "baby box" was held on the eve of the New Year 2024. During these discussions, the Ministry of Social Policy approved the new content of the "Baby Box" by its Order No. 1 of January 2, 2024 . Currently, the adjusted list is still undergoing the state registration procedure. It will be available on the Ministry's website after the state registration of the order is completed.

However, officials note that the "baby package" has become more rationally stocked. In particular, they have increased the number of existing items and added new products that are in demand among young parents. In particular, the new "baby box" will now include:

reusable moisture resistant diapers,

warm clothes for babies (hats and onesies),

a plaid blanket of increased size for more convenient use,

Instead, the number of clothes of the smallest size, which babies quickly grow out of (bodysuits, sliders), will be reduced in the new box.

Deputy Minister Uliana Tokareva emphasized that when determining the contents of the baby box, the Ministry focuses primarily on ensuring the proper quality of goods and the needs of most children. She also noted that due to the increase in the subsistence minimum, the cost of a baby box will also increase to UAH 7689.

"The Baby Package is a one-time in-kind assistance from the state to families who have a newborn child*. The purpose of this program is to support the family of the newborn and help them provide proper care for the baby.

Baby boxes were introduced back in 2018, when a pilot project was launched between the Government of Ukraine and UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund) and UNOPS (United Nations Office for Project Services). Since then, about 700 thousand "baby packages" have been distributed. It is also possible to receive monetary compensation instead of a baby box, but part of parents choose the Baby Box. After all, it is convenient and profitable to receive a set of more than 80 essential items and tools with the birth of a child.

Adoptive parents, guardians, foster parents, foster parents or foster caregivers, foreigners and stateless persons who are legally in Ukraine, as well as persons recognized in Ukraine as refugees or persons in need of additional protection who have given birth to a child, are also entitled to the Baby Package.

Earlier, UNN wrote, citing data from the Ministry of Social Policy, that in 2023, more than 37 thousand Ukrainian families received a "baby package". Parents from the capital and the capital region used the service the most.