The media revealed that due to the negligence of Defense Ministry official Kanevsky, the Armed Forces purchased flasks worth 54 million at a premium

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 70078 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 78536 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 99169 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 177633 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 223239 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 137533 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365282 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180909 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149189 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197678 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.6m/s
42%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 53165 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 60589 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 79207 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 64338 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 18362 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 70078 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 64859 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 78536 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 79711 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 99169 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 6616 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10130 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14506 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35734 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37459 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The media revealed that due to the negligence of Defense Ministry official Kanevsky, the Armed Forces purchased flasks worth 54 million at a premium

Kyiv • UNN

 • 81930 views

Agreements for the supply of flasks were concluded without tenders with dubious companies that had not previously been involved in such supplies. And the specifications and requirements for the flasks were actually developed for specific bidders.

The media revealed that due to the negligence of Defense Ministry official Kanevsky, the Armed Forces purchased flasks worth 54 million at a premium

Due to the negligent attitude of Hlib Kanevsky, a Defense Ministry official who is now the acting head of the Defense Ministry's Procurement Policy Department, army flasks for the front were purchased at a price three times higher than the market price.

The Law and Business publication writes about this.

The journalists found out that the state agency State Logistics Operator paid UAH 54 million for 153,000 army canteens. That is, a plastic liter flask cost 355 UAH. However, similar American-made flasks are freely sold for 120 UAH, and analogs can be found for 72 UAH.

It was found that the State Logistics Operator announced 4 times the procurement of plastic flasks for the Armed Forces. The first two tenders under the simplified procedure were canceled. Although three bidders applied for them, and they were ready to sell 100 thousand flasks for less than UAH 20 million. However, their proposals were rejected due to the lack of certificates of compliance with the technical specification of the Ministry of Defense.

As a result, agreements for the supply of flasks were concluded without tenders with dubious companies that had not previously been involved in such supplies. The specifications and requirements for the flasks were actually developed for specific bidders.

Kanevskyi, according to his own words, knew about the problems with the documentation, the solution of which would save significant funds for the state, but concealed them and, contrary to his official duties, did not take measures to solve them and improve the efficiency of defense procurement

- the article says.

It should be reminded that Kanevsky is known for evading the army draft, and after receiving a draft notice, he was employed by the Ministry of Defense, where he is currently responsible for procurement.

Prior to that, he had long headed the StateWatch anti-corruption center and worked closely with anti-corruption activists Vitaliy Shabunin and Yuriy Nikolov, who, according to media reports, are also evading the army. The SBI is investigating two criminal cases against Shabunin for evading mobilization and forging NAPC documents.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40