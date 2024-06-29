The media revealed that due to the negligence of Defense Ministry official Kanevsky, the Armed Forces purchased flasks worth 54 million at a premium

Due to the negligent attitude of Hlib Kanevsky, a Defense Ministry official who is now the acting head of the Defense Ministry's Procurement Policy Department, army flasks for the front were purchased at a price three times higher than the market price.

The Law and Business publication writes about this.

The journalists found out that the state agency State Logistics Operator paid UAH 54 million for 153,000 army canteens. That is, a plastic liter flask cost 355 UAH. However, similar American-made flasks are freely sold for 120 UAH, and analogs can be found for 72 UAH.

It was found that the State Logistics Operator announced 4 times the procurement of plastic flasks for the Armed Forces. The first two tenders under the simplified procedure were canceled. Although three bidders applied for them, and they were ready to sell 100 thousand flasks for less than UAH 20 million. However, their proposals were rejected due to the lack of certificates of compliance with the technical specification of the Ministry of Defense.

As a result, agreements for the supply of flasks were concluded without tenders with dubious companies that had not previously been involved in such supplies. The specifications and requirements for the flasks were actually developed for specific bidders.

Kanevskyi, according to his own words, knew about the problems with the documentation, the solution of which would save significant funds for the state, but concealed them and, contrary to his official duties, did not take measures to solve them and improve the efficiency of defense procurement - the article says.

It should be reminded that Kanevsky is known for evading the army draft, and after receiving a draft notice, he was employed by the Ministry of Defense, where he is currently responsible for procurement.

Prior to that, he had long headed the StateWatch anti-corruption center and worked closely with anti-corruption activists Vitaliy Shabunin and Yuriy Nikolov, who, according to media reports, are also evading the army. The SBI is investigating two criminal cases against Shabunin for evading mobilization and forging NAPC documents.