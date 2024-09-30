The media learned about the luxurious life and ties to Russia of Ukrainian coach Serhiy Nagornyak

Political scientist Oleksiy Kurpas in his blog shared information about the ties of the famous Ukrainian coach and former football player Serhiy Nagornyak with the Russian military, reports UNN with reference to “Focus”.

According to him, Nagornyak has family ties to Russia through his daughter Olgawho lives there and has Russian citizenship. She is married to Roman Mizgir, who worked in Russian government agencies and later in the RADIUS company, which provided food supplies to the Russian army, controlled by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a well-known head of the Wagner Group. Roman's father, Oleh Mizgir, holds a high position in the Kirov Military Medical Academy of the Russian Defense Ministry and has received awards for exemplary performance of his duty to the occupying country. His brother Dmytro Oleksiyovych Mizgir and his wife are the owners of the company Consul, which also supplies products to the Russian army and is also associated with Yevhen Prigozhin.

According to Komentarii, Nagornyak coached the Grozny team Terek (now Akhmat) for several years and remained on good terms with the team's owner, Ramzan Kadyrov.

At the same time, as the media learned, Serhiy Nagornyak himself leads a luxurious life in Ukraine during the war and buys his wife a Mercedes for 2.5 million hryvnias with an official salary of 7400 hryvnias.