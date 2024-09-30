ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 99496 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107204 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173013 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141038 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144996 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139735 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185046 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112136 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175299 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104777 views

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 46903 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114692 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 66397 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 72809 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 40121 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 173013 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185046 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175299 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202587 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191431 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143469 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143317 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147918 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139265 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156060 views
The media learned about the luxurious life and ties to Russia of Ukrainian coach Serhiy Nagornyak

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20156 views

A political analyst has revealed the ties between Ukrainian coach Serhiy Nagornyak and the Russian military through his daughter's family. During the war, Nagornyak lived a luxurious life in Ukraine, buying expensive cars with a low official salary.

Political scientist Oleksiy Kurpas in his blog shared information about the ties of the famous Ukrainian coach and former football player Serhiy Nagornyak with the Russian military, reports UNN with reference to “Focus”.

According to him, Nagornyak has family ties to Russia through his daughter Olgawho lives there and has Russian citizenship. She is married to Roman Mizgir, who worked in Russian government agencies and later in the RADIUS company, which provided food supplies to the Russian army, controlled by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a well-known head of the Wagner Group. Roman's father, Oleh Mizgir, holds a high position in the Kirov Military Medical Academy of the Russian Defense Ministry and has received awards for exemplary performance of his duty to the occupying country. His brother Dmytro Oleksiyovych Mizgir and his wife are the owners of the company Consul, which also supplies products to the Russian army and is also associated with Yevhen Prigozhin.

According to Komentarii, Nagornyak coached the Grozny team Terek (now Akhmat) for several years and remained on good terms with the team's owner, Ramzan Kadyrov.

At the same time, as the media learned, Serhiy Nagornyak himself leads a luxurious life in Ukraine during the war and buys his wife a Mercedes for 2.5 million hryvnias with an official salary of 7400 hryvnias.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWarSports

