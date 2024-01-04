On Wednesday, January 3, junior doctors in the UK began a six-day strike to demand higher wages. Tens of thousands of people will have their healthcare services canceled. medical services will be canceled. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

The longest strike in the 75-year history of the National healthcare system in the country strike began on Wednesday at 07:00 local time. Doctors will be on strike for six days.

As noted, tens of thousands of patients will have their medical care canceled. Medical charitable organizations organizations have said that people, including those with cancer, may suffer a deterioration in health condition may deteriorate due to delay in receiving care.

The Association of of Patients stated that patient safety could be jeopardized as hospitals are too short-staffed to handle the strike. It called on ministers and the British Medical Association to bring in mediators to help resolve the long-running dispute over junior doctors' pay after after talks before Christmas reached an impasse.

Addendum

This week's strike by doctors is the 10th since March. By the time it ends next Tuesday, they will refuse to work for a total of 34 days. The previous 28 days of their action resulted in the postponement of almost 1 million outpatient outpatient appointments and surgeries.

