The incidence of ARVI among children has increased by more than 30% in a week - the Ministry of Health

The incidence of ARVI, influenza and COVID-19 increased by 31% among children and 12.9% among adults compared to the previous week. The epidemic threshold was exceeded in Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi regions - the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Reportedly, from January 29 to February 4, 226,338 Ukrainians fell ill with SARS in the country, of whom 125,556 were children under the age of 17.

6,924 people were hospitalized, including 4,232 children.

Currently, the circulation of influenza viruses of types A and B has been recorded in 22 regions. According to the Ministry of Health, 13 deaths were reported among patients diagnosed with influenza from January 29 to February 4. In total, 35 fatalities have been reported since the beginning of the season, the Ministry of Health said.

In addition, it is reported that 3,105 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 during the week. Due to complications from the coronavirus, 28 people died. As noted, all patients did not have preventive vaccinations against influenza and COVID-19.

