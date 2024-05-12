The first person to receive a genetically modified pig kidney transplant dies in the United States

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82274 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107549 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150392 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154411 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250628 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174213 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165461 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148349 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226057 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113068 views

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40752 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32766 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65012 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33278 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59168 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250628 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226057 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212116 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237864 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224648 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82274 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59168 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65012 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112969 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113862 views
The first person to receive a genetically modified pig kidney transplant dies in the United States

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29645 views

A 62-year-old man who was transplanted with a genetically modified pig kidney for the first time in the United States died almost two months after the operation.

The first person to receive a genetically modified pig kidney transplant has died  almost two months after the operation in the United States. This was reported by the Associated Press with reference to the family of the deceased and the Mass General Transplant Center hospital, which performed the operation, UNN reports.

Details 

Richard "Rick" Slayman received the transplant at Massachusetts General Hospital in March at the age of 62. Surgeons said they believe the pig kidney will last him at least two years.

A man from Weymouth, Massachusetts, has become the first living person to receive a transplant of a genetically modified pig kidney. Previously, pig kidneys were temporarily transplanted into brain-dead donors. Two men received hearts from pigs, although both died within a few months.

Sleiman received a kidney transplant in a hospital in 2018, but last year he had to return for dialysis. Later, doctors offered him a pig kidney transplant.

The transplant team at Massachusetts General Hospital said they were deeply saddened by Slayman's death and expressed condolences to his family. They said they had no indication that he died as a result of the transplant.

In a statement, the Sleiman family thanked the doctors. "Their tremendous efforts during the xenotransplant gave our family seven more weeks with Rick, and the memories we made during that time will remain in our minds and hearts," the statement said.

They noted that Sleiman underwent the surgery in part to give hope to thousands of people who need transplants to survive.

The Shalimov Institute told about multiorgan donation from a donor with brain death

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

HealthNews of the World
united-statesUnited States

