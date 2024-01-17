ukenru
The first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in the military format was held: Kiev's representative asked for increased arms deliveries

The first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in the military format was held: Kiev's representative asked for increased arms deliveries

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26860 views

The first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of defense chiefs took place today. The Ukrainian representative briefed on the combat situation, requested an increase in arms deliveries and discussed prospects for joining forces with NATO.

Today held the first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in the military format at the level of defense chiefs, reports UNN with reference to Facebook of the Mission of Ukraine to NATO.

Ukrainian military representative Maj. Gen. Serhiy Salkutsan has addressed the allies on behalf of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhnyy.

As noted in the message, Salkutsan informed about the current situation on the battlefield, emphasized the priority needs of the AFU, called for increased supplies of weapons, including air defense systems and missiles.

They discussed the prospect of combining Ukraine's and NATO's technological efforts to win: Zaluzhnyi talks to Chairman of the NATO Military Committee16.01.2024, 21:38 • 118536 views

