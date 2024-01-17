The first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in the military format was held: Kiev's representative asked for increased arms deliveries

Today held the first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in the military format at the level of defense chiefs, reports UNN with reference to Facebook of the Mission of Ukraine to NATO.

Ukrainian military representative Maj. Gen. Serhiy Salkutsan has addressed the allies on behalf of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhnyy.

As noted in the message, Salkutsan informed about the current situation on the battlefield, emphasized the priority needs of the AFU, called for increased supplies of weapons, including air defense systems and missiles.

