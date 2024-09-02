The first 40 schools have joined Mriya: Zelensky presents new app

As of today, August 2, the first 40 schools have joined the Mriya app, and in total, there are already 100 thousand users in different parts of Ukraine. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the presentation of the application, UNN reports.

As of today, the first 40 schools have joined Mriya. In total, there are already 100 thousand users in different parts of our country, including here in Zaporizhzhia. But all schools in Ukraine have the opportunity to join. I am grateful to everyone in the team of our country who worked for Mriya. No matter how difficult it may be, we are defending ourselves against the enemy, strengthening our country, and adding opportunities for Ukraine. And we are doing our best to ensure that Ukraine and everyone in Ukraine can truly realize their dream - the dream of a peaceful, modern and free life for our entire country and all our people. And for every Ukrainian child - Zelensky said.

He noted that the app will be able to really modernize our Ukrainian school education, give children the maximum positive experience of studying at school, give parents the maximum understanding of what is happening at school, and give teachers the maximum freedom to build learning and build it effectively.

“Mriya is a separate app for children, parents and teachers and a web portal for teachers and school administrators. The smartphone will make it easier and more efficient to manage the entire learning process. The web portal will help to remove all bureaucracy and plan and manage the educational process faster and without unnecessary paperwork. In the application, students will receive an ID card, be able to complete learning tasks, plan their day better, find and view educational content. Parents will be able to see how their children are learning. Teachers will be able to create curricula and schedules, fill out journals, determine homework and additional materials, give grades, and mark attendance - Zelensky added.

More than 2,000 teachers have started training to work with the new Mriya app. Starting September 2 , 40 pilot schools in 6 regions and Kyiv will start the school year with this system.