"The feat of cyborgs proved that Ukrainians cannot be broken": Zelensky pays tribute to defenders of Donetsk airport

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103928 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113905 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144306 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140664 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177866 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172271 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285126 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178306 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167315 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148900 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 36220 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 39652 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 50387 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 70248 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 36697 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 103914 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285117 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252287 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237356 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262519 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 70248 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144297 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107570 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107523 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123584 views
"The feat of cyborgs proved that Ukrainians cannot be broken": Zelensky pays tribute to defenders of Donetsk airport

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105136 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of "cyborgs" who defended Donetsk airport for more than 242 days

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of the "cyborgs" who defended Donetsk airport for more than 242 days. The President posted the video on social media, UNN reports.

242 days of defense of Donetsk airport. 242 days of resilience and bravery of our defenders. The feat of the cyborgs proved that Ukrainians cannot be broken. The world could already see what Ukrainians are capable of. We remember everyone who fights for the sake of the state

- Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.

He emphasized that the battle for Donetsk airport was one of the most important and fundamental battles for Ukraine.

"It was a battle in which modern Ukrainians found our eternal strength," Zelensky said.

Today, on January 20, all Ukrainians honor the living and fallen soldiers who heroically defended Donetsk airport.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

