"The feat of cyborgs proved that Ukrainians cannot be broken": Zelensky pays tribute to defenders of Donetsk airport

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of the "cyborgs" who defended Donetsk airport for more than 242 days. The President posted the video on social media, UNN reports.

242 days of defense of Donetsk airport. 242 days of resilience and bravery of our defenders. The feat of the cyborgs proved that Ukrainians cannot be broken. The world could already see what Ukrainians are capable of. We remember everyone who fights for the sake of the state - Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.

He emphasized that the battle for Donetsk airport was one of the most important and fundamental battles for Ukraine.

"It was a battle in which modern Ukrainians found our eternal strength," Zelensky said.

Recall

Today, on January 20, all Ukrainians honor the living and fallen soldiers who heroically defended Donetsk airport.