The expert spoke about the factors affecting the value of cryptocurrencies in 2024

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM
Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
The expert spoke about the factors affecting the value of cryptocurrencies in 2024

The expert spoke about the factors affecting the value of cryptocurrencies in 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 374816 views

The expert highlighted several factors that could affect cryptocurrency prices in 2024, including US Federal Reserve policy, geopolitical stability, bitcoin halving, infrastructure development and macroeconomic trends such as inflation.

Despite the fact that the forecast of the value of cryptocurrencies always carries a certain degree of uncertainty and speculation, it is possible to identify a number of factors that will influence this indicator in 2024. On what will affect the value of cryptocurrencies in 2024 told in a comment UNN co-founder of Ukraine's first fintech ecosystem Concord Fintech Solutions Elena Sosiedka.

The expert highlighted the main factors:

  • Fed Monetary Policy: The policies of the US Federal Reserve affect financial markets in general, including the cryptocurrency market. "For example, rate decisions can influence investment appetite for risky assets such as cryptocurrencies," explained Elena Sosiedka.
  •  Geopolitical environment: Instability in global politics and economics may contribute to increased interest in cryptocurrencies as alternative assets. 
  •  Bitcoin halving: The upcoming bitcoin halving, which will cut the reward for mining by half, could create a supply shortage and thus increase the bitcoin price.

"Historically, such events have led to higher prices. The next halving for bitcoin is expected around April 2024. During this event, the reward for mining a block will be reduced from the current 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC," said Elena Sosiedka.

  •  Infrastructure Development: Advances and improvements in technology, including the emergence of spot bitcoin ETFs, may increase the flow of institutional investment and, as a result, support the growth of cryptocurrency prices. 
  •  Financial Inflation and Macroeconomic Indicators and: General economic trends such as inflation can also affect cryptocurrency markets.

"For example, high inflation may encourage investors to seek out 'protective assets,' which could include bitcoin," Neighbor explained.

The expert also noted the need to take into account that the cryptocurrency market is characterized by high volatility and unpredictability, so even if there are certain trends and assumptions, the actual dynamics may differ significantly.

Add

Earlier in comments UNN co-founder of Ukraine's first fintech ecosystem Concord Fintech Solutions Elena Sosiedka talked about common factors affecting the value of cryptocurrencies. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyTechnologies

Contact us about advertising