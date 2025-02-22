The EU is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine

The EU is discussing a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth 20 billion euros. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

The European Union is working on a new military support package for Ukraine worth about 20 billion euros. The plan provides for the supply of ammunition, air defense systems, precision missiles, drones and other weapons needed to strengthen Ukrainian military units.

This initiative is aimed at strengthening Kyiv's defense capabilities amid the ongoing war with russia. The EU countries are negotiating the financing of the supplies and the mechanisms for their implementation. It is expected that the support will allow Ukraine to more effectively counteract this aggression and strengthen its defense capabilities in the long term.

The discussion of the package takes place against the backdrop of international discussions on possible peace initiatives. At the same time, European leaders have emphasized the need to continue supporting Ukraine so that it can maintain its independence and territorial integrity.

