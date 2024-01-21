The EU has developed a draft ten-point peace plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

The European Union has developed a draft ten-point plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Euractiv writes, UNN reports .

"In light of the current situation and despite the obvious difficulties and uncertainties, it is time to prepare for a comprehensive Israeli-Palestinian peace reads the introduction to the document.

The document states that the future peace process should be based on an independent Palestinian state living side by side with Israel.

The Palestinians will need a revitalized political alternative to Hamas, while Israel will have to find the political will to engage in meaningful negotiations on a two-state solution the document says.

The draft is being discussed two days before EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels to discuss the war in Gaza and the ripple effects on the rest of the Middle East. The foreign ministers of Israel and Palestine are expected in Brussels.

