The day of controversial clothes. What else can be celebrated on January 25

Today, on the last Thursday of January, which this year falls on the 25th, all fashion lovers can join the celebration of the Day of Controversial Clothing, UNN writes.

With the emergence of fashion houses in the nineteenth century and the spread of fashion trends around the world, there has been a significant shift in the way people look at clothing. Controversial Clothing Day challenges traditional fashion norms that have been established and encourages people to wear outfits that are intentionally contradictory.

This day is a protest against traditional fashion, as well as ruthless marketing, a challenge to trends and standardization of beauty.

Anyone who wants to join the celebration is advised to avoid neutral colors and dress as brightly as possible.

Also, on the last Thursday of January, events are held to mark NASA Memorial Day, which is dedicated to the fallen astronauts.

The event was launched in the United States, but it is joined by many people around the world who understand the importance of human space exploration.

It was on these days that the three biggest tragedies in NASA's history occurred. Thus, on January 27, 1967, a fire broke out during the testing of the Apollo 1 spacecraft. Three astronauts died.

On January 28, 1986, 73 seconds after launch, the space shuttle Challenger exploded. Seven crew members were killed.

And on February 1, 2003, the shuttle Columbia disintegrated on reentry 16 minutes before its scheduled landing. A piece of foam from an external tank damaged the shuttle's wing during launch, leading to this tragedy that claimed the lives of all seven crew members.

Today is also the day to celebrate the Day of Everything for Yourself. The event is dedicated to the fact that on this day you should fulfill all your whims that you cannot fulfill on other days of the year, and devote this day entirely to yourself.

In addition, January 24 is the Day of the opposite. This humorous event is dedicated to the fact that on this day you should do things differently than you are used to. For example, you can cook for breakfast what you usually cook for dinner, and vice versa, you can wear your clothes inside out, and so on.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Gregory the Theologian, who lived in the fourth century.

The man was born into a wealthy family. His mother was a Christian and raised her son in love for the Lord from a young age.

Gregory received a good education, and was at the origins of the Christian Church. He was elected Patriarch of Constantinople.

On January 25, Hryhorii, Borys, Volodymyr, and Petro celebrate their name days.