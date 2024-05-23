The Council allowed filing an appeal against the court's decision to dismiss the plaintiff's application

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 36531 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100288 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143600 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148266 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243596 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172803 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164359 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148154 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222000 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 74587 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109941 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 33677 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 47077 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 82039 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243596 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222000 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208340 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234273 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221286 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 36531 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24197 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29729 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109941 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112444 views
Actual
The Council allowed filing an appeal against the court's decision to dismiss the plaintiff's application

The Council allowed filing an appeal against the court's decision to dismiss the plaintiff's application

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14001 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading a draft law to ensure the equality of procedural rights of all participants in the judicial process.

At its meeting, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading draft law No. 9197, which provides for amendments to the Code of Administrative Procedure to ensure the equality of procedural rights of all participants in the judicial process before the law and the court.  UNN writes about this with reference to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko  and the bill card on the parliament's website.

Details

The Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading on draft law No. 9197 on ensuring the equality of procedural rights of all participants in the judicial process. Vote in favor: 263

- wrote Goncharenko on Telegram.

The draft law expands the exhaustive list of court rulings against which appeals may be filed separately from the court decision (part one of Article 294 of the Code of Administrative Procedure), namely, by supplementing it with a ruling to dismiss an application filed in accordance with Article 383 of this Code. The document also improves part six of Article 383 of the CAPU in terms of providing for the possibility of appealing against a court decision to dismiss an application in accordance with Article 294 of this Code.

Ukraine wants to strengthen responsibility in the use of public funds. Rada took the first step22.05.24, 16:47 • 21591 view

It is expected that this will bring certain provisions of the CAPU in line with the provisions of the Decision of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine No. 2-p(II)/2023 dated March 1, 2023, and will also contribute to improving the procedure for judicial control over the legality of the activities of the public authority and ensure the equality of procedural rights of all participants in the judicial process before the law and the court.

The explanatory note to the draft law states that the Constitutional Court of Ukraine concluded that the provisions of part one of Article 294 and part six of Article 383 of the Code of Administrative Procedure of Ukraine do not ensure the mandatory execution of a court decision and the effectiveness of judicial control over its execution, and therefore do not ensure the right to judicial protection.

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine considers that the legislator, having adopted the contested provisions of the Code of Administrative Procedure of Ukraine, which did not establish the right to appeal against a court decision to dismiss an application filed under Article 383 of the Code of Administrative Procedure of Ukraine, acted arbitrarily, since it did not take into account its legal consequences for the plaintiff and did not introduce other effective mechanisms for protecting and restoring the violated rights, freedoms, interests of the plaintiff, who seeks enforcement of a court decision in his favor

- the draft law says.

It is explained that the document will improve the procedural position of the plaintiff in administrative justice and ensure the equality of procedural rights of all participants in the trial before the law and the court.

Rada fails to pass bill on peculiarities of appointment of judges during martial law23.05.24, 12:00 • 11465 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
telegramTelegram

Contact us about advertising