The Coordination Center confirms the death of journalist Victoria Roshchyna, the circumstances are being established

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

The Coordination Center confirms the death of journalist Victoria Roshchyna, the circumstances are being established

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18976 views

The Coordination Center has confirmed the death of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna in Russian captivity. The circumstances of the death are unknown, an investigation is underway. About 25 Ukrainian journalists remain in Russian captivity.

An internal investigation by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War confirms the death of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna. The circumstances of the death are currently unknown, but appropriate work is underway to establish them. The spokesman for the Coordination Headquarters, Petro Yatsenko, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

"We conducted an internal investigation and, unfortunately, this information has been confirmed. That is, unfortunately, the information about Victoria's death has been confirmed. We knew Victoria. In 2022, she made materials at the Coordination Headquarters, so this is extremely sad news for us and for all Ukrainian journalism, too," Yatsenko said.

He noted that it is too early to talk about the circumstances of the death.

"The relevant work is being done to identify them. I think that in any case, we will find out about these circumstances, and if there are those responsible for this death or deaths, they will be punished, because such crimes have no statute of limitations," Yatsenko added.

Also, according to him, there are about 25 Ukrainian journalists in Russian captivity, but work is underway to find them all.

"The work on Victoria's release was also underway, and the fact that she was transferred from Taganrog to Moscow was a stage of her preparation for release. We are keeping an eye on everyone. We try to remember all of our soldiers, civilians and journalists who are in Russian captivity. Unfortunately, we did not have time to do this," Yatsenko summarized.

Recall

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, said that Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna died in custody in Russia. The occupiers said it happened during her transfer from Taganrog to Moscow.

Later, Yurchyshyn deleted his post about Roshchyna's death. Later, another post appeared saying that the information should be verified.

A representative of the GUR, Andriy Yusov , reportedthat Victoria Roshchyna was on the exchange list and was being transferred to Lefortovo. Ukraine has not received official confirmation of the journalist's death, and the information needs to be verified.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
vlad-yatsenkoVlad Yatsenko
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising