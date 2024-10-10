The Coordination Center confirms the death of journalist Victoria Roshchyna, the circumstances are being established

An internal investigation by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War confirms the death of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna. The circumstances of the death are currently unknown, but appropriate work is underway to establish them. The spokesman for the Coordination Headquarters, Petro Yatsenko, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

"We conducted an internal investigation and, unfortunately, this information has been confirmed. That is, unfortunately, the information about Victoria's death has been confirmed. We knew Victoria. In 2022, she made materials at the Coordination Headquarters, so this is extremely sad news for us and for all Ukrainian journalism, too," Yatsenko said.

He noted that it is too early to talk about the circumstances of the death.

"The relevant work is being done to identify them. I think that in any case, we will find out about these circumstances, and if there are those responsible for this death or deaths, they will be punished, because such crimes have no statute of limitations," Yatsenko added.

Also, according to him, there are about 25 Ukrainian journalists in Russian captivity, but work is underway to find them all.

"The work on Victoria's release was also underway, and the fact that she was transferred from Taganrog to Moscow was a stage of her preparation for release. We are keeping an eye on everyone. We try to remember all of our soldiers, civilians and journalists who are in Russian captivity. Unfortunately, we did not have time to do this," Yatsenko summarized.

Recall

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, said that Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna died in custody in Russia. The occupiers said it happened during her transfer from Taganrog to Moscow.

Later, Yurchyshyn deleted his post about Roshchyna's death. Later, another post appeared saying that the information should be verified.

A representative of the GUR, Andriy Yusov , reportedthat Victoria Roshchyna was on the exchange list and was being transferred to Lefortovo. Ukraine has not received official confirmation of the journalist's death, and the information needs to be verified.