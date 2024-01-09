The case of Strelkovsky, the "King of the Raid" linked to Hetmantsev: the court granted a preventive measure to the head of a company

A bail of UAH 121,120,000 was imposed on the head of one of the companies that evaded UAH 767 million in taxes. He is suspected of tax evasion, money laundering and forgery. This is stated in the message of the Bureau of Economic Security, reports UNN.

According to the investigation, the suspect was the head of one of the companies controlled by the known converter. As UNN wrote , we are talking about "Strelko" - Vyacheslav Strelkovsky, who was previously included in the NSDC sanctions list of the largest cash crooks in Ukraine, and later deprived of his citizenship by the President.

The BES points out that for several years the company not only evaded taxes but also provided similar services to other business entities.

For example, a company purchased large volumes of beverages and food, and then declared unsold goods in its tax reports, while in fact they were sold off the books without paying taxes - the BES said in a statement.

The total amount of losses, which has already been confirmed by forensic economic examinations, is UAH 767 million. However, according to analysts, the volume of financial transactions with VAT of the above-mentioned group of companies for 2020-2023 is UAH 21 billion.

Measures are currently being taken to establish the final amount of damage to the budget.

As part of the investigation, detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security conducted 35 searches and inspections in the mentioned companies and served suspicion notices to the heads of two legal entities controlled by one of the largest converters in Ukraine.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. The issue of choosing a measure of restraint against the second suspect is being decided.

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office provide procedural guidance.

The investigation covers the period of 2020-2023, when the VAT fraud scheme was in place, despite the constant renewal of the tax authority's leadership. Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy , reported that the tax authorities had stopped most of the systemic VAT fraud schemes that took place under the previous government. However, with the change of leadership in the State Tax Service, only one company that provided fake tax credits to Strelkovsky's firms was blocked, while the rest of his companies continued to operate.

In his investigation, blogger Sergei Ivanov links this to the support of Strelok's conversion centers by Hetmantsev himself, who is considered a shadowy supervisor of the tax authorities.

In his latest investigation, Ivanov accused the MP of systematic tax fraud on his own companies, tacitly running the tax service, and collaborating with Strelkovsky and smuggling king Alperin.