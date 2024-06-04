Cabinet of ministers made a number of personnel decisions: who got and who lost their position

The Cabinet of ministers, when considering the personnel block, appointed a deputy chairman of the State Food and Consumer Service and agreed on changes in leadership in district state administrations in two regions, Government representative in Parliament Taras Melnychuk said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine:

appointed Volodymyr Kusturov deputy chairman of the state service of Ukraine for food safety and Consumer Protection;

appointment of Valentina Nazarenko as head of the Romensk regional state administration of Sumy region approved;

the dismissal of Anatoly Katerynchuk from the post of chairman of the Khmelnitsky district state administration of the Khmelnitsky region was agreed.

