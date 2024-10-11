The Cabinet of Ministers announced a competition for three independent members of the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo
The Cabinet of Ministers has announced a competition for three positions of independent members of the Supervisory Board of NPC Ukrenergo. The documents will be accepted until October 31, 2024, and the appointments should be made by December 9, 2024.
The competitive selection for the positions of three independent members of the Supervisory Board of NPC Ukrenergo has started. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports .
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has announced the start of a competitive selection process for three independent members of the Supervisory Board of NPC Ukrenergo
Another, fourth, independent member of the Supervisory Board is already being selected under the previously launched competitive procedure. In total, the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo should consist of seven people - four independent members and three representatives of the state.
The company emphasizes that the appointment of all independent members of the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo should take place by December 9, 2024.
Documents for participation in the announced competitive selection will be accepted until October 31, 2024 (inclusive), in Ukrainian and English. Those wishing to participate can send their applications to the following email address: [email protected].
However, it should be borne in mind that there are a number of requirements for candidates, which can be found here.
Prime Minister Shmyhal said that the IMF and European partners demand the appointment of new members of the Supervisory Board and the Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo. This is one of the indicators of the cooperation program with the IMF.