Border area of Chernihiv region experienced one of the most difficult days since the beginning of the year: 160 hits due to Russian attacks

In the Chernihiv region, 160 hits were recorded yesterday due to enemy shelling, residential buildings were damaged, and electricity supply was partially cut off, the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

The last day for the Chernihiv border area was one of the most difficult since the beginning of the year. The enemy carried out massive shelling - 160 hits on our land - Chaus wrote.

Details

According to him, a residential building and an outbuilding were damaged in the village of Novhorod-Siverskaya community, and a residential building and outbuildings were damaged in a village in Semenivka district. "Due to the shelling, there was a partial power outage in Semenivka, and restoration work is underway," said Chaus.

Addendum

During the week, he said, Russians fired 105 times at 26 localities in Chernihiv region. 307 explosions were recorded. The enemy carried out 66 air strikes.

"Civilian infrastructure suffered - houses were burning, non-residential and commercial buildings were damaged. Two civilians were wounded in the border area," said Chaus.

