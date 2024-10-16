The alert lasted more than 12 hours in Kyiv region: Kravchenko tells about damage caused by falling wreckage of downed drones
Kyiv • UNN
The Kyiv region has been subjected to a massive attack by attack drones. The falling wreckage of the downed UAVs damaged two houses and outbuildings and set a car on fire, but no hits or casualties were reported.
The enemy once again massively attacked Kyiv region with attack drones. The alert in the region lasted more than 12 hours. No hits or casualties were recorded. The falling wreckage of the downed UAVs damaged two houses and outbuildings, and a car burned down. This was reported on Wednesday by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the RMA, UNN reported.
Air defense forces were active in the region. Enemy targets were destroyed. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure. There were no civilian casualties
According to him, as a result of the falling debris of downed enemy targets, a private house caught fire in one of the garden societies. The fire has been extinguished. The building was heavily damaged. A nearby car also burned down. Another house, outbuildings and a fence were damaged.
