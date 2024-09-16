The 68th IAEA General Conference started in Vienna: who represents Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The 68th session of the IAEA General Conference takes place in Vienna with the participation of 178 member states. Ukraine's delegation is headed by Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko and includes the heads of Energoatom and the SNRIU.
From September 16 to 20, the 68th regular session of the IAEA General Conference is taking place at the Vienna International Center (VIC). The event is joined by 178 IAEA member states, UNN reports.
The Ukrainian delegation is headed by Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko. Petro Kotin, CEO of Energoatom, and Oleh Korikov, Chairman of the SNRIU, as members of the delegation, participate in the session and join a number of important meetings with international partners.
IAEA to expand representation of its missions in Ukraine to infrastructure facilities13.09.24, 11:37 • 13115 views