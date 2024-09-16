The 68th IAEA General Conference started in Vienna: who represents Ukraine

From September 16 to 20, the 68th regular session of the IAEA General Conference is taking place at the Vienna International Center (VIC). The event is joined by 178 IAEA member states, UNN reports.

The Ukrainian delegation is headed by Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko. Petro Kotin, CEO of Energoatom, and Oleh Korikov, Chairman of the SNRIU, as members of the delegation, participate in the session and join a number of important meetings with international partners.

IAEA to expand representation of its missions in Ukraine to infrastructure facilities