In the temporarily occupied territories, the invaders opened a propaganda exhibition that promotes a distorted kremlin vision of history. This is reported by the National Resistance Center, UNN reports.

Details

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region, the occupiers have opened a new propaganda exhibition called "russia is my history," which is mandatory to visit.

The exhibition is organized for state employees, and from September, schoolchildren will also be forced to attend. The exhibition promotes the kremlin's distorted vision of history, claiming the existence of a "separate civilization" centered in moscow and denying cultural and ethnic diversity.

