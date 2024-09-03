Teachers are allowed to count experience abroad for bonuses

Ukrainian teachers have been allowed to count their work experience abroad for seniority bonuses, this applies to the period of martial law and the year after its end, if they have supporting documents, the Ministry of Education and Science reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

"The government has approved the possibility for Ukrainian teachers to be credited with experience abroad in teaching positions for the payment of bonuses for length of service," the statement reads.

As before:

The time spent working outside Ukraine was counted as work experience only if international agreements were concluded between the countries. Such agreements were with a limited number of countries.

As it will be now:

Teaching and research staff working abroad in relevant teaching positions will have the period of their work for the purpose of paying bonuses for years of service in Ukraine counted as teaching experience.

"Such experience will be counted during martial law and for a year after its expiration if supporting documents (employment contract, agreement, etc.) are provided," the Ministry of Education and Science noted.

Therefore, upon returning to Ukraine, employees of educational institutions will be able to include foreign work in their teaching experience for the purpose of paying bonuses. "We are waiting for our teachers to return home," the Ministry of Education and Science emphasized.

