Sumy region: wreckage of a downed enemy UAV caused fire and destruction

In Sumy region, two trucks caught fire and the roof of a technical room was damaged due to the fall of enemy "shahed" debris. The consequences of the attack were reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

The falling wreckage of the downed Shahed UAV caused the destruction of the roof of the technical room and the fire of two trucks. - the OBA said.

Details

The location of the crash is not specified, but according to the regional authorities, emergency services are working at the site of the crash.

According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

