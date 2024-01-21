Sumy region: Russians attack Bilopil district twice during the night

At night, Russians attacked the border of Sumy region twice. They fired mortars at the Bilopil community. This was reported by in the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

At night, Russians fired twice at the Bilopil community. 11 mortar explosions were recorded. - the RMA said.

Recall

The day before, on Saturday, the Russian military shelled the territory of Sumy region 17 times, 101 explosions were recorded. UNN wrote about this with reference to the data of the military administration.