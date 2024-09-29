Strikes on enemy warehouses with North Korean ammunition: British intelligence analyzes the consequences

Ukraine's recent strikes on Russian warehouses in Tikhoretsk and Toropets destroyed the largest amount of ammunition supplied by Russia and North Korea during the war. The total tonnage of destroyed ammunition at the three sites was a record for Russian-Korean supplies, according to a new report by the UK Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

A report by the British Ministry of Defense states that on the night of September 20-21, 2024, Ukrainian troops conducted a UAV strike on Russian ammunition depots in Tikhoretsk (Krasnodar) and Toropka (Tver). This followed a previous successful strike on another depot in Toropets on September 18, which, according to British intelligence, almost certainly destroyed at least 30,000 tons of ammunition in open and bunker storage.

These strikes will almost certainly lead to at least short-term disruptions in the supply of Russian artillery and small arms, critical resources in a war of attrition dominated by massive fires. The total tonnage of ammunition destroyed at the three sites represents the largest loss of ammunition supplied by Russia and North Korea during the war - reads the report of the British Ministry of Defense.

British intelligence believes that these large strikes, carried out in rapid succession, demonstrate that despite the fact that Russia has deployed a large multi-layered air defense system (including fighter jets) around Ukraine, it continues to struggle with Ukrainian UAVs used to carry out deep strikes on Russian territory.

"It is likely that this will lead to further fragmentation of the Russian logistics chain out of fear of additional strikes, which will increase the strain on an already stressed system," the report says.

Recall

On the night of September 21, Russian media reported explosions near a military unit in the Tikhoretsky district. Later, the governor of the Krasnodar region stated that the fire was caused by explosive devices.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the arsenal in Tikhoretsk and announced the destruction of more than 2,000 tons of ammunition, including from North Korea. In the statement, the General Staff notes that this depot "is one of the three largest ammunition storage bases and is one of the key ones in the logistics system of the Russian troops.