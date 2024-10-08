Strike on Kharkiv: 15 buildings damaged, dead and wounded

As a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv, two people have been killed and three wounded. The strike also damaged a dozen and a half buildings. This was stated by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Details

As of this minute, there are 2 dead and 3 wounded Kharkiv residents. 15 apartment buildings in the Saltovsky district were damaged. All relevant services and volunteers are working at the scene - Terekhov said.

According to him, work will begin tonight to close the broken windows. Also, tomorrow morning, the ASC will start working on the site, where people will be able to get help with the paperwork for E-Restoration.

Recall

On the afternoon of October 8, Russian troops struck with a guided aerial bomb at a high-rise building in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv.