Strike on boarding house in Sumy: number of wounded increased, one victim died in hospital

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111236 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 114692 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 186300 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147415 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149078 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141270 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 191962 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112265 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181479 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104927 views

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 51728 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 36726 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 79131 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 53788 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 50289 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 186300 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 191962 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181479 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208545 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197075 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146937 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146422 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150754 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141835 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158417 views
Strike on boarding house in Sumy: number of wounded increased, one victim died in hospital

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18199 views

A Russian strike on a nursing home in Sumy killed 1 person and wounded 12. 147 people were evacuated from the building, and the technical and 5th floors were partially destroyed.

At least one person was killed as a result of a Russian strike on a boarding house for the elderly in Sumy. The head of the Sumy RMA, Volodymyr Artyukh, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

According to the head of the RMA, the evacuation of the facility is currently underway, and new premises have already been found for doctors and patients. He also clarified that 211 people were staying in the nursing home. 

At this time, unfortunately, one person has been killed and nine injured. All services are working - the State Emergency Service, police, ambulance. We are providing full assistance to these people 

- Artyukh said. 

He noted that the victims are in serious condition, and the deceased died in hospital from his injuries.

Also, an operational headquarters has been set up at the scene of the incident, where all the victims are being provided with assistance. 

Addendum

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided updated data on the attack on Sumy. According to law enforcement officials, there are already 12 injured and one dead.

147 people were evacuated from the building. There are no people under the rubble. The technical and 5th floors of the building are partially destroyed

- summarized in the Ministry of Internal Affairs. 

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Russian troops hit the building of the Sumy geriatric boarding house. The institution is being evacuated. The RMA also reported about the wounded as a result of the attack. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
sumySums

