Strike on boarding house in Sumy: number of wounded increased, one victim died in hospital

At least one person was killed as a result of a Russian strike on a boarding house for the elderly in Sumy. The head of the Sumy RMA, Volodymyr Artyukh, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

According to the head of the RMA, the evacuation of the facility is currently underway, and new premises have already been found for doctors and patients. He also clarified that 211 people were staying in the nursing home.

At this time, unfortunately, one person has been killed and nine injured. All services are working - the State Emergency Service, police, ambulance. We are providing full assistance to these people - Artyukh said.

He noted that the victims are in serious condition, and the deceased died in hospital from his injuries.

Also, an operational headquarters has been set up at the scene of the incident, where all the victims are being provided with assistance.

Addendum

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided updated data on the attack on Sumy. According to law enforcement officials, there are already 12 injured and one dead.

147 people were evacuated from the building. There are no people under the rubble. The technical and 5th floors of the building are partially destroyed - summarized in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Russian troops hit the building of the Sumy geriatric boarding house. The institution is being evacuated. The RMA also reported about the wounded as a result of the attack.