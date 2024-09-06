Strengthening energy stability: Odesa region receives more than fifty generators from the EU

Odesa region has received a new batch of generators from the European Union. 53 machines have already been distributed among communities for critical infrastructure facilities. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

The RMA chairman clarified that the generators were provided to utilities responsible for the smooth operation of water supply and water treatment systems.

The Odesa branch of the Concern for Radio, Television and Radio Broadcasting also received the necessary equipment to ensure a stable TV and FM broadcast signal.

In addition, new generators were transferred to 12 healthcare facilities in different parts of Odesa region, which will contribute to the smooth operation of medical institutions. To guarantee the stable functioning of the administrative service delivery system, generators were also provided to ASCs in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Bolhradskyi and Rozdilnyanskyi districts of the region, Kiper reports.