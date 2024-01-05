Strategically, reconstruction should be seen as a process of modernization in Ukraine - Leonov

The participants of the conference "Reconstruction of Ukraine and Romania's Strategic Role" in Sinaia agreed on a number of fundamental issues, including: the reconstruction of Ukraine is possible in parallel with military operations, the reconstruction in the country should be strategic, and security guarantees should be determined in this process - both for Ukraine and Europe.

Oleksiy Leonov, a member of the Committee on Taxation and Customs Policy, said this on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports.

Details

According to Leonov, the organizers of the forum understand the scale of the project "Rebuilding Ukraine" - the concept states that the process of rebuilding Ukraine is the largest reconstruction project since the Second World War. The wording made it possible to come to an agreement on three very important and fundamental issues, the MP said.

First, the forum supported the approach proposed by our president that the reconstruction process can go on in parallel with military operations. So there is no time to waste. Secondly, the forum participants agreed that the recovery process should be based on the formula proposed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy - "Better than before". That is, strategically, reconstruction should be seen as a process of modernization in Ukraine. As a result of this modernization, our country should be ready for full integration into the EU. Thirdly, the reconstruction process should continue in parallel with discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine. These discussions should formulate a concept of a new architecture and security for the whole of Europe. One of the elements of this security architecture will be Ukraine's accession to NATO - said Oleksiy Leonov.

Disclosure of banking secrecy is not a requirement of the EU to Ukraine - experts

He also added that other issues that are extremely important for Ukraine's recovery process were discussed during the Sinai Forum. In particular, the role of the Danube and challenges to freedom of navigation, energy and food security; green energy potential, communications and cyberspace, critical infrastructure, healthcare and challenges for the private sector.

Recall

According to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, one of the key tasks in 2024 is to channel Russian assets frozen in the West to Ukraine's recovery. Together with Ukrainian diplomats, they are constantly working on this issue, the prime minister said.

Also , UNN reported that Germany provided Ukraine with a loan of 24 million euros and a grant of 0.5 million euros to restore energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks.