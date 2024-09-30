ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starting next year, the NHSU will conclude contracts with medical institutions for up to three years

Starting next year, the NHSU will conclude contracts with medical institutions for up to three years

Starting January 1, 2025, the NHSU will be able to conclude contracts with medical institutions for up to three years instead of one. This will reduce the bureaucratic burden and improve financial planning for medical institutions.

From January next year, the National Health Service of Ukraine will be able to conclude contracts with medical institutions for a period of one to three years, not for a year, as it is now. This was reported by the Ministry of Health, UNN reports.

"Starting January 1, 2025, the National Health Service of Ukraine will be able to conclude contracts with medical institutions for up to three years," the statement said.

The Ministry noted that this will reduce the bureaucratic burden by minimizing the renegotiation of contracts, and will make it possible to more accurately finance planning and forecast activities for medical institutions.

"Currently, when contracting with the NHSU is carried out annually, it creates certain difficulties: the need to duplicate previous agreements, check the same documents and work within a limited time frame to conclude new contracts. With the new contracting model, medical institutions providing primary, emergency, cluster and supercluster care will be able to work more stably and efficiently," the Ministry of Health added.

Recall

The Ministry of Health has approved a list of diseases for the prescription of medical cannabis medicines and the specifics of their use. The medicines can be obtained by electronic prescription, and the dosage will be determined by the doctor individually.

