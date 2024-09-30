Starting next year, the NHSU will conclude contracts with medical institutions for up to three years

From January next year, the National Health Service of Ukraine will be able to conclude contracts with medical institutions for a period of one to three years, not for a year, as it is now. This was reported by the Ministry of Health, UNN reports.

"Starting January 1, 2025, the National Health Service of Ukraine will be able to conclude contracts with medical institutions for up to three years," the statement said.

The Ministry noted that this will reduce the bureaucratic burden by minimizing the renegotiation of contracts, and will make it possible to more accurately finance planning and forecast activities for medical institutions.

"Currently, when contracting with the NHSU is carried out annually, it creates certain difficulties: the need to duplicate previous agreements, check the same documents and work within a limited time frame to conclude new contracts. With the new contracting model, medical institutions providing primary, emergency, cluster and supercluster care will be able to work more stably and efficiently," the Ministry of Health added.

