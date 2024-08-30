Start of the educational process in Odesa region: more than 90% of schools in the region will work in full-time and mixed formats

The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, spoke about the state of readiness of the region's schools for the educational process, UNN reports .

Details

He clarified that 650 schools in the region (more than 90%) will work in full-time and mixed formats

As for kindergartens, 573 institutions have shelters and are ready to provide services in a face-to-face format.

This is 100 more institutions than last year. Another part is in the process of preparing safe conditions for children

Distance learning will be provided by 102 kindergartens and 52 schools.

The new school year will begin for 241,000 students, including 14,000 internally displaced persons.

More than 18 thousand first-graders will join the educational process this year.

Another 26,000 children currently living abroad will have access to Ukrainian education.

Odesa Regional State Administration is taking all necessary measures to organize free and safe transportation of children to and from schools. This year, it is planned to purchase 26 more school buses, including for children with special educational needs

Kiper added that this year Odesa region has received more than UAH 500 million in additional funds from the government to equip shelters.

Thanks to this large-scale financial support, Dachna Lyceum No. 2, Chornomorsk Lyceum No. 3, Bilyayivka Lyceum No. 3, Isayevsky Professional Agricultural Lyceum and Kodymske branch of the Northern Professional College will be able to build state-of-the-art shelters and conduct the educational process in person. I am grateful to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the government, the relevant ministry, as well as international charitable organizations for their tangible support of Odesa region!