Start of the educational process in Odesa region: more than 90% of schools in the region will work in full-time and mixed formats

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:29 PM • 127326 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 132107 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 217211 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 163223 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158901 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145502 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 208602 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112662 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196016 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105220 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 87135 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 107225 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 104050 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 74354 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 59068 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 217211 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 208602 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 196016 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 222397 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 210099 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 42127 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 59068 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154066 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153077 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157006 views
Start of the educational process in Odesa region: more than 90% of schools in the region will work in full-time and mixed formats

Start of the educational process in Odesa region: more than 90% of schools in the region will work in full-time and mixed formats

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21969 views

Oleh Kiper reported that 650 schools and 573 kindergartens in Odesa region are ready for full-time education. The region has received UAH 500 million for the construction of shelters, and plans to purchase 26 school buses.

The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, spoke about the state of readiness of the region's schools for the educational process, UNN reports .

Details

He clarified that 650 schools in the region (more than 90%) will work in full-time and mixed formats

As for kindergartens, 573 institutions have shelters and are ready to provide services in a face-to-face format.

This is 100 more institutions than last year. Another part is in the process of preparing safe conditions for children

- Kiper writes

Distance learning will be provided by 102 kindergartens and 52 schools.

The new school year will begin for 241,000 students, including 14,000 internally displaced persons.

More than 18 thousand first-graders will join the educational process this year.

Another 26,000 children currently living abroad will have access to Ukrainian education.

Odesa Regional State Administration is taking all necessary measures to organize free and safe transportation of children to and from schools. This year, it is planned to purchase 26 more school buses, including for children with special educational needs

- he writes.

Kiper added that this year Odesa region has received more than UAH 500 million in additional funds from the government to equip shelters.

Thanks to this large-scale financial support, Dachna Lyceum No. 2, Chornomorsk Lyceum No. 3, Bilyayivka Lyceum No. 3, Isayevsky Professional Agricultural Lyceum and Kodymske branch of the Northern Professional College will be able to build state-of-the-art shelters and conduct the educational process in person. I am grateful to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the government, the relevant ministry, as well as international charitable organizations for their tangible support of Odesa region!

- He summarized.
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWarUNN-Odesa

