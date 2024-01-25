Sri Lanka passes law making social media liable for "illegal" content

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103079 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113434 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143717 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140261 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177649 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172185 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284780 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178290 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167300 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148884 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 33307 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 36629 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 47206 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 66810 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 32977 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 103080 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284780 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252002 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237085 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262262 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 66810 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143717 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107442 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107398 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123468 views
Actual
Sri Lanka passes law making social media liable for "illegal" content

Sri Lanka passes law making social media liable for "illegal" content

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24794 views

Sri Lanka has passed a law making social media companies liable for "illegal" content in an effort to combat cybercrime, such as child abuse and data theft. Critics say the law threatens freedom of speech and could harm the country's IT industry.

On Wednesday, January 24, Sri Lankan lawmakers passed a bill to regulate online content. It imposes responsibility for "illegal" content on social media platforms. The document, according to opposition politicians and activists, will impede freedom of speech. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The Internet Safety Bill proposes jail terms for content deemed illegal by a five-person commission and holds social media platforms such as Alphabet-owned Google (GOOGL.O), Facebook (META.O), and X, formerly known as Twitter, responsible for such content on their platforms.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe's government claims that the bill is aimed at combating cybercrime, including child abuse, data theft, and online fraud.

"Last year there were 8000 complaints of cybercrime in Sri Lanka. We all agree that we need laws to address these issues. That's why we are passing this law," said Public Security Minister Tiran Alles, presenting the bill in the House of Representatives.

The Asian Internet Coalition (AIC), whose members include Apple (AAPL.O), Amazon (AMZN.O), Google and Yahoo, warned Sri Lanka that the bill could affect investment in the country's IT industry and called for significant amendments.

"We unequivocally stand by our position that the Internet Security Bill in its current form is unworkable and will undermine the potential growth and foreign direct investment in Sri Lanka's digital economy," the AIC said in a statement.

Last year, the UN Human Rights Office said the law "has the potential to criminalize almost all forms of legitimate expression," and the New York-based Human Rights Watch said it "seriously threatens" the right to freedom of expression in the country.

"Sri Lanka has been working with the AIC and consulting with stakeholders since November. We are ready to consider the new changes and introduce them into the legislation at a later date," Alles said before the debate on the bill ended on Wednesday and the vote was announced.

A small group of activists and opposition members reportedly protested against the draft law outside the parliament building.

Harsha de Silva, a lawmaker from Sri Lanka's main opposition party, Samagi Jana Balawegaya, said in parliament that it was wrong to hold social media platforms accountable.

"This law is a threat to our democracy. It will have a serious negative impact on the development of e-commerce in Sri Lanka to provide jobs for our youth and help our economy, which desperately needs to grow," he said.

Google introduces new AI-based search methods20.01.24, 00:43 • 55259 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

Contact us about advertising