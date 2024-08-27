ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Spain has already trained more than 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers

Spain has already trained more than 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35712 views

The Spanish Defense Minister announced the training of more than 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers as part of the EU mission. About 2500 Spanish soldiers took part in the training through the Toledo Training Coordination Center.

Since 2022, Spain has already trained more than 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers as part of the EU mission. This was stated by Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles during a meeting with Ukrainian military personnel undergoing training in Toledo, UNN reports.

Details

Robles emphasized that "Spain's solidarity, support and commitment to Ukraine remain unwavering, as they have been since the beginning of Russia's invasion.

The head of the country's Defense Ministry emphasized that Spain sends to Ukraine everything we can within the capabilities of Spain, and in terms of training, the Spanish military is extremely important.

To date, Spain has trained and instructed more than 5,000 Ukrainian military personnel. About 2500 Spanish soldiers took part in the training.

- Margarita Robles summarized .

Addendum

The ministry added that Spain participates in the European Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAN UA) through the Toledo Training Coordination Center, established at the end of 2022, which allows training rotations of Ukrainian military personnel

Recall

The Spanish Ministry of Defense announced the transfer of an additional battery of Hawk air defense systems to Ukraine in September. 

