Since 2022, Spain has already trained more than 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers as part of the EU mission. This was stated by Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles during a meeting with Ukrainian military personnel undergoing training in Toledo, UNN reports.

Details

Robles emphasized that "Spain's solidarity, support and commitment to Ukraine remain unwavering, as they have been since the beginning of Russia's invasion.

The head of the country's Defense Ministry emphasized that Spain sends to Ukraine everything we can within the capabilities of Spain, and in terms of training, the Spanish military is extremely important.

To date, Spain has trained and instructed more than 5,000 Ukrainian military personnel. About 2500 Spanish soldiers took part in the training. - Margarita Robles summarized .

Addendum

The ministry added that Spain participates in the European Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAN UA) through the Toledo Training Coordination Center, established at the end of 2022, which allows training rotations of Ukrainian military personnel

Recall

The Spanish Ministry of Defense announced the transfer of an additional battery of Hawk air defense systems to Ukraine in September.