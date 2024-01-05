ukenru
Snow and ice are expected in Kyiv: Kyiv City State Administration urges drivers to be careful on the roads

Snow and ice are expected in Kyiv: Kyiv City State Administration urges drivers to be careful on the roads

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50110 views

Ice is expected in Kyiv, drivers are urged to be careful. The city administration warns of icy conditions on January 5-6 due to expected snow.

Ice is expected on Kyiv roads soon, so drivers are asked to be careful while driving. This is reported by the Kyiv City State Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details 

The agency emphasizes that by the end of the day on January 5 and January 6, ice is expected on Kyiv roads.

According to the Ukrainian Weather Center, January 6 will be cloudy, with no precipitation at night and snow during the day

- the KCSA warned.

Weather on Epiphany in Ukraine: weather forecasters gave a forecast05.01.24, 14:59 • 21598 views

Addendum

Experts recommend that drivers follow the following tips when driving in the event of icy conditions:

- Slow down, keep your distance, and avoid sudden maneuvers;

- reduce speed to a minimum when approaching pedestrian crossings and childcare facilities;

- turn on parking lights or fog lights.

The Kyiv City State Administration emphasizes that pedestrians need to be especially careful on the roadway - crossing the road only in designated places at authorized traffic signals.

Kyivavtodor enterprises provide de-icing materials for roads, bridges, descents, sidewalks, stairs and public transport stops.

- the administration summarized.

Recall

Ukraine is preparing for severe weather conditions with snow, ice and frosts down to -25°C as Arctic air moves in from northern Europe.

