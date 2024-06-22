Six strikes on Toretsk and an aerial bomb on Selydovo: in the Donetsk region Russians killed 5 people, 7 wounded in a day

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2750 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92851 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105337 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121297 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190123 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234285 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143708 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369356 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181816 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66558 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74029 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101485 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87500 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31839 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92851 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87502 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 105337 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101487 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121297 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1748 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4990 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12008 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13620 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17559 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Six strikes on Toretsk and an aerial bomb on Selydovo: in the Donetsk region Russians killed 5 people, 7 wounded in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23285 views

Over the past day, Russian troops carried out 1,945 attacks in the Donetsk region, including 7 settlements, as a result of which 5 civilians were killed and 7 others were injured, as well as 32 civilian objects were damaged, including residential buildings, enterprises and infrastructure.

Six strikes on Toretsk and an aerial bomb on Selydovo: in the Donetsk region Russians killed 5 people, 7 wounded in a day

In the Donetsk region over the past day, Russian troops hit 1,945 times, in particular, attacked 7 settlements, killed five local residents, and injured seven more, the GUNP in the region reported on Saturday.

Details

The police recorded 1,945 attacks from the Russian Federation.

"The enemy attacked 7 settlements: the cities of Kurakhovo, Selidovo, Toretsk, the villages of Druzhba, New York, Severnoye, the village of Novozhelannoye. 32 civilian objects were damaged - 26 residential buildings, cafes, an enterprise, cars, power lines, " the police said in social networks and listed:

  • The invaders struck Toretsk 6 times: with four KAB-250 aerial bombs and artillery. Two civilians were killed and another person was injured. 6 apartment buildings and 2 private houses, infrastructure were damaged. 
  • On Selidovo, the Russians dropped an umpb d-30sn aerial bomb - killing two civilians and wounding three. 5 apartment buildings and 6 private houses were destroyed. 
  • Russian troops covered Druzhba with artillery, it is known about one dead and one wounded person, two private houses were damaged. 
  • In New York, as a result of an airstrike with a KAB-250 bomb, a civilian was wounded and a house was damaged. 
  • Another wounded person was in Severny, two houses and a car were damaged.

General Staff: the enemy is being held back in the direction of Gorlovka-Toretsk, Russians are active in the Pokrovsky and Seversky directions22.06.24, 12:21 • 28902 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War