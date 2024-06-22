Six strikes on Toretsk and an aerial bomb on Selydovo: in the Donetsk region Russians killed 5 people, 7 wounded in a day
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, Russian troops carried out 1,945 attacks in the Donetsk region, including 7 settlements, as a result of which 5 civilians were killed and 7 others were injured, as well as 32 civilian objects were damaged, including residential buildings, enterprises and infrastructure.
In the Donetsk region over the past day, Russian troops hit 1,945 times, in particular, attacked 7 settlements, killed five local residents, and injured seven more, the GUNP in the region reported on Saturday.
Details
The police recorded 1,945 attacks from the Russian Federation.
"The enemy attacked 7 settlements: the cities of Kurakhovo, Selidovo, Toretsk, the villages of Druzhba, New York, Severnoye, the village of Novozhelannoye. 32 civilian objects were damaged - 26 residential buildings, cafes, an enterprise, cars, power lines, " the police said in social networks and listed:
- The invaders struck Toretsk 6 times: with four KAB-250 aerial bombs and artillery. Two civilians were killed and another person was injured. 6 apartment buildings and 2 private houses, infrastructure were damaged.
- On Selidovo, the Russians dropped an umpb d-30sn aerial bomb - killing two civilians and wounding three. 5 apartment buildings and 6 private houses were destroyed.
- Russian troops covered Druzhba with artillery, it is known about one dead and one wounded person, two private houses were damaged.
- In New York, as a result of an airstrike with a KAB-250 bomb, a civilian was wounded and a house was damaged.
- Another wounded person was in Severny, two houses and a car were damaged.
General Staff: the enemy is being held back in the direction of Gorlovka-Toretsk, Russians are active in the Pokrovsky and Seversky directions22.06.24, 12:21 • 28902 views