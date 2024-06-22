Six strikes on Toretsk and an aerial bomb on Selydovo: in the Donetsk region Russians killed 5 people, 7 wounded in a day

In the Donetsk region over the past day, Russian troops hit 1,945 times, in particular, attacked 7 settlements, killed five local residents, and injured seven more, the GUNP in the region reported on Saturday.

Details

The police recorded 1,945 attacks from the Russian Federation.

"The enemy attacked 7 settlements: the cities of Kurakhovo, Selidovo, Toretsk, the villages of Druzhba, New York, Severnoye, the village of Novozhelannoye. 32 civilian objects were damaged - 26 residential buildings, cafes, an enterprise, cars, power lines, " the police said in social networks and listed:

The invaders struck Toretsk 6 times: with four KAB-250 aerial bombs and artillery. Two civilians were killed and another person was injured. 6 apartment buildings and 2 private houses, infrastructure were damaged.

On Selidovo, the Russians dropped an umpb d-30sn aerial bomb - killing two civilians and wounding three. 5 apartment buildings and 6 private houses were destroyed.

Russian troops covered Druzhba with artillery, it is known about one dead and one wounded person, two private houses were damaged.

In New York, as a result of an airstrike with a KAB-250 bomb, a civilian was wounded and a house was damaged.

Another wounded person was in Severny, two houses and a car were damaged.

