General Staff: the enemy is being held back in the direction of Gorlovka-Toretsk, Russians are active in the Pokrovsky and Seversky directions

The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy in the direction of Horlivka-Toretsk, the enemy is showing moderate activity in the Seversky direction, most of the fighting since the beginning of the day - in the Pokrovsky direction, according to the summary of the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine at 10 o'clock on June 22, writes UNN.

"Since the beginning of this day, 53 military clashes have already taken place. The invaders carried out nine air strikes using nineteen Kabs, shelled the positions of our troops and settlements more than 600 times," the General Staff said.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the following areas is as follows::

Since the beginning of the day, eight enemy attacks have already taken place in the areas of Steppe Novoselovka, Myasozharovka and Stelmakhovka in the Kupyansky direction. Our defenders have repelled six attempts by the invaders to move forward, and two assault operations continue. The situation is under control.

In the Seversky direction, there is moderate activity of the Russian occupiers. Currently, the enemy has tried 13 times to push the Ukrainian defenders out of their positions near Verkhnekamenskoye, disputed and Razdolovka. Seven attacks by the Russian invaders have been repelled, and fighting continues.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupation forces do not give up trying to advance in the direction of Chasovyi Yar, near which the clash continues. Ukrainian defenders reliably hold the defense in the specified area and give a worthy rebuff to the aggressor.

Units of the Defense Forces hold off the enemy in the direction of Gorlovka - Toretsk. The battle continues.

In the Pokrovsky Direction, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent the advance of Russian troops into the depths of our territory. Today, 21 military clashes have already occurred. The enemy continues to put pressure on the positions of our defenders near Novoaleksandrovka, Vozdvizhenka, Yevgenyevka, Sokol, Novoselovka Pervaya and Novopokrovsk. Nine attacks have been repulsed, and clashes continue. The situation is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In the Kurakhovsky Direction, three enemy assault operations near Georgievka and Praskoveyevka were unsuccessful. according to updated information, the losses of Russian troops over the past day in this direction: more than 180 people were killed and wounded.

In the Vremovsky direction of success, there was no enemy attack near Staromayorsky, another battle continues near Vodiane.

In the Orekhovsky direction, the assault operation of the occupation forces in the area of Nogo's work failed. Two more clashes continue near Malaya Tokmachka and Kamenskoye.

Finally, the situation, as indicated, has not changed significantly.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive, deplete its combat potential and stabilize the situation," the General Staff stressed.

Summary for the past day

Over the past day, 141 military clashes occurred, the General Staff reported.

According to updated information, over the past day, in general, the enemy carried out 4 missile strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 6 missiles, 62 airstrikes (in particular, using 91 kab), carried out more than 3,600 attacks, including 112 MLRS, and carried out 1,150 kamikaze drone strikes.

Over the past day, the Air Forces and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 4 places of gathering of personnel, as well as 4 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, 3 control points and one artillery vehicle.

