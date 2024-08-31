Situation in Chernihiv region: almost 50 explosions were recorded overnight due to Russian shelling

The enemy shelled 8 villages in Chernihiv region yesterday, resulting in 50 explosions. There was no information about the dead or wounded, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN reported.

Details

During the day, the Russian army attacked eight villages in Chernihiv region using various types of weapons. The Novhorod-Siverska, Semenivska and Horodnyanska communities came under fire, where border guards recorded almost 50 explosions.

In Novhorod-Siverska community, four explosions occurred near the villages of Yasna Polyana and Mykhalchyna Sloboda, allegedly as a result of 120-mm mortar fire and the dropping of explosive devices from a UAV.

In Semenivska community, four explosions were recorded in Orlykivka and Tymonovychi, probably from cannon artillery and FPV drones.

In the Snovska community, 48 explosions were recorded in the direction of the villages of Kliusy, Huta Studenetska and Khrinivka, allegedly from 120 mm mortars, MLRS, FPV drones and explosive devices dropped from UAVs.

In Horodnyanska community, three explosions, allegedly from FPV drones, were recorded near Berylivka.

There is no information about deaths or injuries among local residents as a result of the shelling.

Recall

Yesterday, the enemy attacked Semenivka community in Chernihiv region with a UAV. As a result of the attack, 6 houses were burning.