Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 35,000 Ukrainian citizens have returned through the checkpoints on the border with Russia and Belarus

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the checkpoints on Ukraine's border with Russia and Belarus have been closed, but Ukrainian citizens from the temporarily occupied territories can return to Ukraine through these checkpoints. Currently, the number of people who have entered Ukraine this way exceeds 35 thousand. This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, UNN reports.

If we are talking about the return of our citizens through these directions - through the territory of Russia and through the territory of Belarus - then in total, more than 35 thousand of our citizens have already returned, who were forced to leave for the territory of Russia with the beginning of the full-scale invasion or are still forced to choose Russia as a transit territory, following from the temporarily occupied territories - Demchenko said.

He noted that those traveling from the temporarily occupied territories to Ukraine should understand that they will have to undergo a check on the other side of the border. The checks are also provided for in Ukraine - citizens are checked in all directions, but, as Demchenko added, no citizen of Ukraine can be restricted in the right to enter their country under the Constitution.

Estonia will not expel Ukrainian men of mobilization age - Kallas