Sibiga discusses with Australian Foreign Minister possible transfer of decommissioned military equipment for the needs of the Armed Forces

On Tuesday, September 10, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong. The diplomats discussed the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sibiga in X.

During the phone conversation with Penny Wong, I thanked Australia for its support and informed my colleague about our priority defense needs. Australian Bushmasters have proven their effectiveness on the battlefield, and we intend to expand our cooperation on these and other armored vehicles - Sibiga said.

According to him, in addition to military aid, Ukraine is interested in decommissioned equipment. Including a large number of decommissioned Australian armored vehicles and other samples.

It's a win-win: partners save resources, and Ukraine improves its defense capabilities - said the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

The Australian government has allocated additional aid to Ukraine in the amount of 31 million Australian dollars, including 20 million Australian dollars for the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, to help meet the country's energy and humanitarian needs.