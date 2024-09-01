Shelling of Kurakhove: 4 killed, 9 wounded in Uragan attack

Occupants shelled Kurakhove, Donetsk region, with Uragan multiple rocket launchers. The attack killed at least four people and injured nine others. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

According to Filashkin, the russians used Uragans, hitting the private sector and high-rise buildings in the center of Kurakhove.

At the time of the shelling, 3 people were reported dead and 9 wounded.

Later, the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office reported that one of the wounded died in hospital, bringing the death toll to four.

On September 1, 2024, the occupiers struck again at the central part of Kurakhove. The enemy allegedly used cannon artillery and Uragan MLRS against the civilian population. As a result of the shelling, three civilians sustained life-threatening injuries and died on the spot. Another person died in hospital - the statement said.

According to the prosecutor's office, five women and three men sustained injuries of varying severity, and were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds.

The shelling damaged apartment buildings, private houses and cars in the city.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

