Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 126965 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 131706 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 216487 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 162857 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158646 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145432 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 208222 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112651 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 195677 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105217 views

Shelling of Kurakhove: 4 killed, 9 wounded in Uragan attack

Shelling of Kurakhove: 4 killed, 9 wounded in Uragan attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29920 views

russian occupants shelled Kurakhove, Donetsk region, with Uragan multiple rocket launchers. The attack killed 4 people, injured 9, and damaged residential buildings and cars.

Occupants shelled Kurakhove, Donetsk region, with Uragan multiple rocket launchers. The attack killed at least four people and injured nine others. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

According to Filashkin, the russians used Uragans, hitting the private sector and high-rise buildings in the center of Kurakhove.

At the time of the shelling, 3 people were reported dead and 9 wounded.

Later, the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office reported that one of the wounded died in hospital, bringing the death toll to four.

On September 1, 2024, the occupiers struck again at the central part of Kurakhove. The enemy allegedly used cannon artillery and Uragan MLRS against the civilian population. As a result of the shelling, three civilians sustained life-threatening injuries and died on the spot. Another person died in hospital

- the statement said.

According to the prosecutor's office, five women and three men sustained injuries of varying severity, and were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds.

The shelling damaged apartment buildings, private houses and cars in the city.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

The missile attack on Kharkiv on September 1 injured 41 people, including 5 children. russian troops launched about 10 strikes on the city, using, among other things, Iskander missiles.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War

