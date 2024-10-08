Shelling damaged houses and power grids in Kharkiv region, two people wounded - Synehubov

The enemy continued to actively fire on the territory of Kharkiv region, attacking the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 25 times. At the same time, the invaders attacked settlements: almost 20 buildings were damaged and people were injured.

UNN writes with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Sinegubov.

Details

Bohodukhiv district, Zolochiv TG:

Zolochiv. The shelling partially damaged 16 private houses and two two-story apartment buildings. The second hit occurred in a field near the village of Myronivka.

Myronivka. As a result of the shelling, grass burned on the area of 2 hectares.

Perovske. A private house and power lines were damaged as a result of mortar shelling.

Kupiansk district, Kupiansk TG:

Kupyansk: an unexploded ordnance hit a sports ground on the territory of an educational institution. A 35-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman were injured.

Military operations:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued active operations, with a total of six combat engagements taking place. The fighting took place in the vicinity of Starytsia and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 25 times. The invaders made their main efforts in the areas of Sinkivka, Novoselivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Kruhlyakivka.



