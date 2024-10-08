ukenru
Shelling damaged houses and power grids in Kharkiv region, two people wounded - Synehubov

Shelling damaged houses and power grids in Kharkiv region, two people wounded - Synehubov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12218 views

The enemy attacked settlements in Kharkiv region, damaging about 20 buildings. Two people were injured in Kupyansk as a result of an unexploded ordnance hit. There were 25 enemy attacks at the front.

The enemy continued to actively fire on the territory of Kharkiv region, attacking the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 25 times.  At the same time, the invaders attacked settlements: almost 20 buildings were damaged and people were injured.

UNN writes with reference to the telegram channel of the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Sinegubov.

Details

Bohodukhiv district, Zolochiv TG:

Zolochiv. The shelling partially damaged 16 private houses and two two-story apartment buildings. The second hit occurred in a field near the village of Myronivka.

Myronivka. As a result of the shelling, grass burned on the area of 2 hectares.

Perovske. A private house and power lines were damaged as a result of mortar shelling.

Kupiansk district, Kupiansk TG:

Kupyansk: an unexploded ordnance hit a sports ground on the territory of an educational institution. A 35-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman were injured.

Military operations:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued active operations, with a total of six combat engagements taking place. The fighting took place in the vicinity of Starytsia and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 25 times. The invaders made their main efforts in the areas of Sinkivka, Novoselivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Kruhlyakivka.

Kharkiv region: numerous attacks by Russian Federation, one person killed, an elderly man injured - Sinegubov06.10.24, 09:59 • 20085 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

