Several tanks and a russian self-propelled artillery system destroyed: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the work of the National Guard's aerial reconnaissance

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Several tanks and a russian self-propelled artillery system destroyed: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the work of the National Guard's aerial reconnaissance

Several tanks and a russian self-propelled artillery system destroyed: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the work of the National Guard's aerial reconnaissance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22126 views

Over the past week, Ukrainian National Guard soldiers managed to eliminate several russian tanks and armored vehicles.

Despite the winter frosts, the National Guard of Ukraine continues to destroy the enemy. Over the past week, they have eliminated several Russian tanks and armored vehicles. This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, UNN reports.

Details 

According to him, the fighters destroyed them within a week:

- 3 armored combat vehicles;

- 2 tanks;

- armored personnel carrier;

- 152-mm self-propelled artillery system 2S3 "Acacia".

In addition, Klymenko showed a video of the work of aerial reconnaissance men of the 27th Pechersk Brigade of the NGU.

Recall

During the week , the "Army of Drones" destroyed 288 occupants, 182 strongholds and dozens of enemy vehicles. Also , UAV operators hit 19 enemy tanks, 40 armored combat vehicles, 29 cannons, and 33 Russian trucks.

Ukrainian Special Forces with HIMARS destroy russian "Solntsepyok"09.01.24, 13:04 • 103060 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

