Several tanks and a russian self-propelled artillery system destroyed: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the work of the National Guard's aerial reconnaissance

Despite the winter frosts, the National Guard of Ukraine continues to destroy the enemy. Over the past week, they have eliminated several Russian tanks and armored vehicles. This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the fighters destroyed them within a week:

- 3 armored combat vehicles;

- 2 tanks;

- armored personnel carrier;

- 152-mm self-propelled artillery system 2S3 "Acacia".

In addition, Klymenko showed a video of the work of aerial reconnaissance men of the 27th Pechersk Brigade of the NGU.

Recall

During the week , the "Army of Drones" destroyed 288 occupants, 182 strongholds and dozens of enemy vehicles. Also , UAV operators hit 19 enemy tanks, 40 armored combat vehicles, 29 cannons, and 33 Russian trucks.

