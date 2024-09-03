SBI to open case against Poroshenko's lawyer: Golovan evaded the army because of fake diseases - media

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 126706 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 131439 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 215982 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 162608 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158475 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145370 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 207925 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112648 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 195423 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105217 views

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 83700 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 106621 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 103420 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 70302 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 53996 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 215982 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 207925 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 195423 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 221831 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 209558 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 40340 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 53996 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153914 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152936 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156881 views
SBI to open case against Poroshenko's lawyer: Golovan evaded the army because of fake diseases - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17616 views

SBI to open case against Poroshenko's lawyer: Golovan evaded the army due to fake illness - media.

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has ordered the State Bureau of Investigation to open a criminal case against Petro Poroshenko's lawyer, Ihor Holovan, to investigate his actions to avoid military service. This is stated in the court's ruling, Law and Business reports.

“To oblige the competent officials of the State Bureau of Investigation to enter the relevant information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations at the request of lawyer O. Isaievska dated 06.08.2024,” the decision reads.

In her complaint, the lawyer stated that, according to the available data, the decision of the Kyiv Military Qualification Commission declared Golovan unfit for military service and excluded him from the military register on the grounds of illness.

“At the same time, Golovan does not actually have the relevant diseases, and the said deliberately unreliable decision of the MEC was made on the basis of falsified documents, as a result of illegal actions, in order to ensure Golovan's evasion from performing military duty and military service during martial law,” the complaint says.

The lawyer also believes that the closest relatives of Poroshenko's lawyer - Golovan M.V., Golovan V.I., Shelyakin E. - are trying to evade the army in a similar way.

She reported these offenses to the SBI, but since the case was not opened immediately, she filed a complaint with the court.

To recap, the children of former President Poroshenko are hiding from serving in the Armed Forces in London.

The former president himself used to serve as a chaplain and financed the UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate as its patron.

The media also reported that another of Poroshenko's lawyers, Ilya Novikov, turned into a farmer to avoid military service. He received a reservation from mobilization through the former president's agricultural firm.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

