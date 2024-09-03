The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has ordered the State Bureau of Investigation to open a criminal case against Petro Poroshenko's lawyer, Ihor Holovan, to investigate his actions to avoid military service. This is stated in the court's ruling, Law and Business reports.

“To oblige the competent officials of the State Bureau of Investigation to enter the relevant information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations at the request of lawyer O. Isaievska dated 06.08.2024,” the decision reads.

In her complaint, the lawyer stated that, according to the available data, the decision of the Kyiv Military Qualification Commission declared Golovan unfit for military service and excluded him from the military register on the grounds of illness.

“At the same time, Golovan does not actually have the relevant diseases, and the said deliberately unreliable decision of the MEC was made on the basis of falsified documents, as a result of illegal actions, in order to ensure Golovan's evasion from performing military duty and military service during martial law,” the complaint says.

The lawyer also believes that the closest relatives of Poroshenko's lawyer - Golovan M.V., Golovan V.I., Shelyakin E. - are trying to evade the army in a similar way.

She reported these offenses to the SBI, but since the case was not opened immediately, she filed a complaint with the court.

To recap, the children of former President Poroshenko are hiding from serving in the Armed Forces in London.

The former president himself used to serve as a chaplain and financed the UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate as its patron.

The media also reported that another of Poroshenko's lawyers, Ilya Novikov, turned into a farmer to avoid military service. He received a reservation from mobilization through the former president's agricultural firm.